3 of the Cheapest Drug Stocks You Can Buy in 2019

Following a year where the stock market didn't even decline by more than 4%, 2018 has been markedly different. Currently, the stock market is undergoing its largest correction -- a drop of at least 10% from a recent high -- since 2011.

Why the downside, you ask? Well, don't point to any one factor. Rather, it's been a combination of fear tied to the U.S.-China trade war, rising interest rates, a flattening yield curve, and disharmony in the White House, to name a few things.

Prescription drug capsules lying atop a messy pile of hundred-dollar bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

These drug stocks have a forward P/E of 8 or less

While investors typically loathe stock market corrections, they do have a bright side. Namely, they breed bargains for long-term investors. And there are perhaps no better buys right now than drug stocks. According to forward price-to-earnings ratio data that dates back to 1997, biotechnology stocks are nearly as inexpensive now as they've been over the past two decades, with pharmaceutical stocks valued at less than 16 times forward earnings, which is historically reasonable given their steady profits and delectable margins.

With this in mind, if you're looking to snag some of the cheapest drug stocks to hold into 2019, and potentially for many more years to come, consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ).

Two lab researchers examining test tubes and making notes on a clipboard. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Sometimes stocks become "cheap" on the basis of forward price to earnings for a reason -- and that's very much the case with Teva Pharmaceutical. The world's largest generic-drug maker had a 2017 to forget, with the company settling with U.S. regulators over bribery charges, lowering sale and profit outlooks, replacing its CEO, contending with generic-drug price weakness, facing generic competition for its top drug (Copxaone), and completely halting what had been a healthy dividend. But things are changing for Teva in a positive way.

The biggest concern surrounding Teva is the company's debt load, which at one point topped $34 billion in net debt following its Actavis acquisition. However, belt-tightening, which has included the disposition of noncore assets, layoffs, and the end of its dividend, are on track to save the company $3 billion annually by the end of next year. That's a nearly 20% reduction in full-year expenses. In terms of net debt, Teva is now down to $27.6 billion. It does have a ways to go, but it's moving in the right direction. And with $4 billion in operating cash flow over the trailing-12-month period, it's not as if liquidity is an issue.