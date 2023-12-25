3 checkpoints blocked on border with Poland, over 4,000 lorries in queue

As of the morning of 25 December, there were about 4,100 lorries in the queue on the border of Ukraine and Poland; three checkpoints remained blocked.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "At the moment there are three directions blocked. Yesterday, after 9:00 in the morning, the Shehyni [checkpoint – ed.] was unblocked, thankfully, because in fact this direction had been blocked since 27 November.

And over the past day, we noticed that the number of freight vehicles that crossed the border has increased significantly.

But three directions remain blocked, these are: Yahodyn – Dorohusk, Korczowa – Krakovets and Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne."

Details: Demchenko added that some movement of lorries is still taking place through the Krakovets checkpoint. Yahodyn-Dorohusk has the least number of vehicles passing through. With an estimated capacity of 1,200-1,400 lorries over the past day, only 150 vehicles crossed the border there in both directions.

Quote: "As of the morning, there are about 3,400 lorries queuing at these three checkpoints, and there is also a queue at Shehyni – about 700 lorries. This is due to the fact that for a long time the border was blocked and a large amount of transport has accumulated."

Background:

On the morning of 24 December, the movement of lorries through the checkpoint Medyka-Shehyni on the border with Poland resumed after being blocked by Polish farmers since the end of November. The protesters demanded protection from Ukrainian exports from the government.

