3 checkpoints from Poland still blocked, with 2,600 lorries in queues

There are 2,600 lorries queuing to enter Ukraine at the border with Poland.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "The situation on the border with Poland is difficult. Three directions – the checkpoints of Rava-Ruska, Krakivets and Shehyni – continue to be blocked by representatives of hauliers and farmers in Poland. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, there are about 2,600 lorries in queues at these three destinations towards Ukraine. Most of them are at the Shehyni checkpoint."

Details: He added that there are positive dynamics at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which was unblocked on 11 December.

Demchenko said that the flow of lorries is gradually increasing in this direction.

"Yesterday, about 1,200 lorries crossed the crossing in both directions, more in the direction of Ukraine. These are the figures that were before the blockade, before 6 November. There is still a fairly large number of vehicles in the queue, 1,700 in Poland towards Ukraine," said Demchenko.

He noted that there is no information yet on the lifting of the blockade in these three areas, and it is expected that the work being done by the Ukrainian government in this area will achieve results.

Background:

The blockade by Polish hauliers of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border ended at 14:00 on 11 December.

Between 8:00 on 11 December and 8:00 on 12 December, 587 lorries crossed the unblocked Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

