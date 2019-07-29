Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 2nd of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of August.

Carlo Gavazzi Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF12.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF12.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Carlo Gavazzi Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of CHF276. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Carlo Gavazzi Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 80% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Carlo Gavazzi Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 132% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Carlo Gavazzi Holding does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Carlo Gavazzi Holding paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Carlo Gavazzi Holding to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Carlo Gavazzi Holding's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Carlo Gavazzi Holding has delivered an average of 9.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.