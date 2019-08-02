Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Diskus Werke AG (FRA:DIS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Diskus Werke AG (FRA:DIS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. You will need to purchase shares before the 6th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of August.

Diskus Werke's next dividend payment will be €0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.25 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Diskus Werke has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of €15.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Diskus Werke paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

Diskus Werke paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

It's positive to see that Diskus Werke's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Diskus Werke's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.0% a year over the previous 5 years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Diskus Werke has delivered an average of 5.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Diskus Werke an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though Diskus Werke is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

