Do These 3 Checks Before Buying DistIT AB (publ) (STO:DIST) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see DistIT AB (publ) (STO:DIST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 21st of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of April.

DistIT's next dividend payment will be kr1.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of kr1.25 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, DistIT stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of SEK29. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether DistIT's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether DistIT can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for DistIT

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. DistIT reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Click here to see how much of its profit DistIT paid out over the last 12 months.

OM:DIST Historical Dividend Yield April 17th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. DistIT was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, DistIT has increased its dividend at approximately 2.8% a year on average.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of DistIT's financial health, by checking our visualisation of its financial health, here.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid DistIT? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of DistIT.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of DistIT don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for DistIT (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.