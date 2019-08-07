Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Flow Traders N.V. (AMS:FLOW) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Flow Traders N.V. (AMS:FLOW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

Flow Traders's next dividend payment will be €0.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €2.35 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Flow Traders has a trailing yield of approximately 9.3% on its current stock price of €25.22. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Flow Traders has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Flow Traders paid out 93% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Flow Traders's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 12% a year over the previous 5 years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 4 years, Flow Traders has increased its dividend at approximately 24% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Flow Traders is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Flow Traders? Earnings per share are in decline and Flow Traders is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

