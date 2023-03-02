Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Fresh Del Monte Produce's shares on or after the 7th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fresh Del Monte Produce has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $31.69. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Fresh Del Monte Produce paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 209% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While Fresh Del Monte Produce's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Fresh Del Monte Produce's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Fresh Del Monte Produce's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.0% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend at approximately 4.1% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Fresh Del Monte Produce worth buying for its dividend? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though Fresh Del Monte Produce is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. Bottom line: Fresh Del Monte Produce has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Fresh Del Monte Produce don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Fresh Del Monte Produce and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

