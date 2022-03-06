Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Hansard Global's shares on or after the 10th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.018 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.044 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hansard Global stock has a trailing yield of around 9.8% on the current share price of £0.455. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hansard Global's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Hansard Global

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hansard Global distributed an unsustainably high 157% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Hansard Global paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Hansard Global's earnings per share have dropped 14% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Hansard Global's dividend payments per share have declined at 11% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Hansard Global for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Hansard Global is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Hansard Global. For example - Hansard Global has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

