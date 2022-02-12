Do These 3 Checks Before Buying HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase HCI Group's shares before the 17th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, HCI Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $65.38. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 280% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. HCI Group's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 42% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, HCI Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. HCI Group is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is HCI Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but HCI Group is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in HCI Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for HCI Group you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

