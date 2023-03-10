Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Hup Seng Industries Berhad's shares on or after the 15th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.03 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hup Seng Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of MYR0.74. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, Hup Seng Industries Berhad paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hup Seng Industries Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Hup Seng Industries Berhad paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 129%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Hup Seng Industries Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Hup Seng Industries Berhad's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Hup Seng Industries Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 10% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Hup Seng Industries Berhad has delivered 2.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Hup Seng Industries Berhad is already paying out 92% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hup Seng Industries Berhad? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (92%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a clearly suboptimal combination that usually suggests the dividend is at risk of being cut. If not now, then perhaps in the future. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Hup Seng Industries Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Hup Seng Industries Berhad and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

