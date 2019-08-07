Do These 3 Checks Before Buying JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of August.

JBG SMITH Properties's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.90 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that JBG SMITH Properties has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $37.83. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether JBG SMITH Properties has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. JBG SMITH Properties paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. While JBG SMITH Properties seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (70%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:JBGS Historical Dividend Yield, August 7th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at JBG SMITH Properties, with earnings per share up 3.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. JBG SMITH Properties's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were two years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid JBG SMITH Properties? While earnings per share have been growing slowly, JBG SMITH Properties is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings. However it did pay out a lower percentage of its cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.