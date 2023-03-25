Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Moneysupermarket.com Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.086 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.12 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Moneysupermarket.com Group has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of £2.474. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Moneysupermarket.com Group paid out 92% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Moneysupermarket.com Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 68% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while Moneysupermarket.com Group's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Moneysupermarket.com Group's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.5% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Moneysupermarket.com Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.4% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Moneysupermarket.com Group is already paying out 92% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has Moneysupermarket.com Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Worse, Moneysupermarket.com Group's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. Bottom line: Moneysupermarket.com Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

