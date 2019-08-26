Do These 3 Checks Before Buying MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 29th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

MyState's next dividend payment will be AU$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.29 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MyState has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current stock price of A$4.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether MyState has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 88% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that MyState's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, MyState has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy MyState for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have not grown at all, and the company pays out a bit over half its profits to shareholders. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

