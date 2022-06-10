Do These 3 Checks Before Buying NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase NewMarket's shares before the 14th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$8.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NewMarket has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of $319.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether NewMarket's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. NewMarket paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. NewMarket paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 168%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While NewMarket's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were NewMarket to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see NewMarket's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.1% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, NewMarket has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is NewMarket worth buying for its dividend? NewMarket's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with NewMarket. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for NewMarket (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

