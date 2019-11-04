Do These 3 Checks Before Buying PEC Ltd. (SGX:IX2) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that PEC Ltd. (SGX:IX2) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 7th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

PEC's upcoming dividend is S$0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.02 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PEC stock has a trailing yield of around 3.4% on the current share price of SGD0.585. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PEC's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether PEC has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for PEC

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. PEC is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 177% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

PEC does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

PEC paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were PEC to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Click here to see how much of its profit PEC paid out over the last 12 months.

SGX:IX2 Historical Dividend Yield, November 4th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that PEC's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PEC's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.9% per year on average over the past ten years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Has PEC got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have not grown and PEC's profit payout ratio looks reasonable. However, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is a worry. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of PEC.