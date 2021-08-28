Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Perpetual's shares before the 2nd of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.96 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$1.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Perpetual has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current stock price of A$40.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Perpetual paid out 133% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Perpetual's earnings per share have dropped 14% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

We'd also point out that Perpetual issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Perpetual's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

To Sum It Up

Is Perpetual worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Perpetual is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Perpetual as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Perpetual and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

