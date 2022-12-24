Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Sienna Senior Living investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.078 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.94 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sienna Senior Living has a trailing yield of 8.7% on the current stock price of CA$10.77. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sienna Senior Living paid out a disturbingly high 298% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sienna Senior Living generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 114% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Sienna Senior Living's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Sienna Senior Living has grown its earnings rapidly, up 35% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly, but the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings as dividends. Fast-growing businesses normally need to reinvest most of their earnings in order to maintain growth, so we'd suspect that either earnings growth will slow or the dividend may not be increased for a while.

We'd also point out that Sienna Senior Living issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Sienna Senior Living has delivered 1.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Sienna Senior Living is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has Sienna Senior Living got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how Sienna Senior Living intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Sienna Senior Living despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. We've identified 5 warning signs with Sienna Senior Living (at least 3 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

