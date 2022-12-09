Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Wellcall Holdings Berhad's shares before the 14th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.026 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.06 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Wellcall Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of MYR1.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 90% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The company paid out 104% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Wellcall Holdings Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Wellcall Holdings Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Wellcall Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Wellcall Holdings Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 6.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Wellcall Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have not grown and Wellcall Holdings Berhad's profit payout ratio looks reasonable. However, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is a worry. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Wellcall Holdings Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Wellcall Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

