3 child stabbing victims allegedly killed by mother in Italy, Texas identified by family

The 5-year-old twins whose mother is accused of stabbing them to death in Italy, Texas, on Friday have been identified.

Family members identified the twins as Aliyah and Ayden Martin to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. They were stabbed to death along with their 6-year-old half brother, Legend Chapelle.

The children’s mother, 25-year-old Shamaiya Hall, was booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Ellis County and charged with three counts of capital murder.

Hall’s 4-year-old son and 13-month-old daughter were also stabbed and seriously wounded, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. One of the children was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth and the other to a hospital in Dallas.

Child Protective Services hasn’t released further details on the surviving children or their conditions, according to WFAA.

These are five-year-old twins Aliyah and Ayden Martin.



They were among the three children stabbed to death, allegedly by their mom, in Italy, TX.



Two other children were injured.



Y’all, pray for these babies and their familiesThey’re hurting.



Photos: Martin family @wfaa pic.twitter.com/Nx3kreflEr — Adriana De Alba (@adealbaWFAA) March 8, 2023

The children did not live with their mother, but CPS suspected she was having unsupervised visits with them. Hall is accused of stabbing all five children when a CPS worker dropped in unannounced.

A GoFundMe has been organized to cover 6-year-old Legend’s funeral expenses.

Legend’s paternal grandmother, Latanya Reese, told WFAA that she had unsuccessfully tried to get custody of her grandson.

“I want justice for Legend,” she said. “I am not gonna rest until they pay for what they did. It’s not right. I’m tired of crying about it. I’m ready to fight about it. They weren’t just taken from our family, they was taken from the community, from the schools, from their friends.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Legend “loved Spider-Man. He loved his siblings. He loved school and just being a normal six-year-old.”

A GoFundMe was organized for Legend Chapelle, 6, one of the three children who authorities say were fatally stabbed by their mother in Italy, Texas, on March 3, 2023.

A judge set a $6 million bond for Hall — $2 million for each charge of capital murder, according to WFAA.

Hall also allegedly stabbed her sister’s boyfriend in 2017 and was arrested at that time on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WFAA reported.

Hall’s twin sister, Troyshaye Mone Hall, stabbed her 7-year-old daughter to death in June 2021, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WFAA. Troyshaye Mone Hall was sent to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon a few months later.