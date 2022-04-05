3 children, 1 man wounded in northern Kentucky shooting

Three children and a man were shot and wounded in a northern Kentucky neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded Monday evening after calls reporting a shooting and found the four victims, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Covington Police.

“Investigation thus far is that the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles,” police said.

The wounded juveniles were ages 7, 11 and 14 and the fourth victim was a 41-year-old man, police said. They were each taken to area hospitals for treatment. Updated conditions were not immediately available.

Officers remained on the scene in the tightly packed neighborhood for several hours to gather information and evidence.

No further information was immediately released.