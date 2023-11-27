3 children, 2 adults injured in crash on I-79 in Amwell Township

Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Amwell Township.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-79 at milepost 24.5 Sunday afternoon.

Multi vehicle crash on I-79 northbound at Mile Post: 24.5. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) November 26, 2023

Medical helicopters were used to take patients to hospitals. Responders from the scene said three kids were taken to pediatric hospitals and two adults were taken to local trauma hospitals.

A red vehicle rolled onto its roof at some point during the accident. A tractor-trailer was also parked at the scene.

Channel 11 reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

