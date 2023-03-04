3 children found dead and 2 injured at a Texas home, officials say

Three children are dead and two others injured in an incident reported Friday in Italy, Texas, a small city south of Dallas, authorities said.

Circumstances of the incident were unknown. A suspect was detained, Ellis County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jerry Cozby said at an evening news conference. The suspect hasn’t been publicly identified.

"We believe that there is no danger to the public at this time," he said.

Authorities investigate the scene where three children were found dead and two others injured inside a home in the Ellis County city of Italy, Texas, on Friday. (NBC DFW)

In an earlier statement, the sheriff's office characterized the situation as an "isolated incident."

Sheriff's investigators were called to a home in a residential area that also includes an elementary school and a Catholic church, after 4 p.m., the deputy said.

Italy, Texas, police were at the location and asked the sheriff's office for help for a death investigation, it said in that earlier statement.

"When we arrived we found multiple victims on scene," Cozby said. "Three deceased victims were found inside the home. All victims were children. Two children were taken to local hospitals."

The identities of the three children who died and the conditions of the injured children haven't been publicly released.

Cozby said it was a "fluid investigation," and no additional details were immediately released.

Italy has a population of about 2,300 and is 44 miles south of Dallas.

