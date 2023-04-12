3 children found fatally shot in North Carolina home where mother killed herself, police say

Police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday found three children fatally shot inside a home, as well as the body of their mother, who appeared to have killed herself, officials said.

Officers responded to the home shortly before noon for a report of a shooting. Once officials forced their way inside, they found the children and the woman dead, police said.

Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, and her 14-year-old son were found fatally shot, police said.

Winston-Salem police investigate a shooting which resulted in the killing of four people on Tuesday afternoon, on April 11, 2023. (WXII)

Investigators are not looking for any suspects.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com