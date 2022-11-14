3 children found safe after allegedly taken from York County SC home by family member

Deputies in York County have found three children who allegedly were taken on Sunday by a family member without permission, officials said.

All three children were found safe after a traffic stop Monday morning near Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The children are ages seven, five and and nine months, according to a written statement and social media release from the sheriff’s office.

UPDATE: 10:31 AM - Great news all three children were found safe! They are going to be checked by EMS to be on the safe side. Earvin has been taken into custody, warrants have been obtained for kidnapping. Thank you for you assistance. #YCSONews #breakingnews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 14, 2022

Deputies located the family member and children off S.C. 901 near Interstate 77, according to Faris. The children are being checked at by EMS as a precaution, Faris said.

Deputies have arrest warrants against the family member and charges are pending, according to Faris and an updated social media statement from the sheriff’s office.

The area where the children lived is near Interstate 77 and Gold Hill Road, south of the North Carolina state line with Charlotte.

