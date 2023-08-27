3 children found in towed vehicle returned home

Three young children have been returned to their mother after being found hidden under a blanket in a towed vehicle in Minneapolis early Sunday. Emergency responders evaluated the children and determined they were not in immediate danger. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Three young children have been returned to their mother after being found hidden under a blanket in a towed vehicle in Minneapolis early Sunday.

The children were all under the age of 5, including a baby, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The vehicle was towed by Corky's Towing Inc., for being illegally parked near North Third Street and First Avenue North.

Police were notified of a found child on the 4000 block of North Washington Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. Staff with the towing company discovered the children while the vehicle was parked in the tow lot in north Minneapolis.

The vehicle's windows were "heavily tinted," a Corky's Towing employee told KMSP in Minneapolis.

The mother called the towing company after she realized her car was towed with her children inside. She told police that she left her vehicle parked so she could run an errand, KARE 11 reports.

Emergency responders evaluated the children and determined they were not in immediate danger.

A police report for child neglect was filed against the woman. Hennepin County Child Protective Services were also notified of the incident.