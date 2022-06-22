3 children hit by gunshots fired into Kirkland home

Two teenagers and a young child were shot in the Kingsgate area of Kirkland after gunshots were fired into their home Tuesday night.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Northeast 150th Place, just east of Interstate 405, where they found three victims — ages 17, 13 and 5 — with gunshot wounds, according to Kirkland police.

The victims were given medical aid by officers and were taken to a hospital by medics, where they are stable.

Police said the suspect is believed to have fired several rounds at the home from outside and then fled in a car.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence and are canvassing the neighborhood to identify witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video of the suspect is asked to email Det. Haas at AHaas@kirklandwa.gov.