3 children hurt after driver sneezes ‘uncontrollably’ and hits school bus, GA police say

A driver couldn’t stop sneezing and wound up crashing into the back of a school bus, injuring three children on board, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, as the bus was letting off a student in Chickamauga in Walker County, troopers said.

The 18-year-old driver of a Jeep Liberty began “sneezing uncontrollably” and rear-ended the stopped school bus, troopers wrote in a crash report. Police also said multiple children on the bus saw the woman holding a cell phone at the time of the crash.

The Jeep’s speedometer was “stuck at approximately 38 mph,” the report states.

Three kids “complained of injuries” and were treated by EMS at the scene before being released, WTVC reported, citing troopers. One parent said the wreck landed her daughter in a hospital emergency room.

It’s unclear if the Jeep driver will face charges. Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

Chickamauga is about 15 miles southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

‘Sex trafficking awareness’ bus fleeing police crashes near school, Louisiana cops say

Eighth grader waiting for school bus gets hit and killed by truck, Florida cops say

8-year-old dies in hit-and-run walking with friends after playing ball, AZ family says