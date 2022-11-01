3 children injured, 2 seriously, in north Raleigh shooting Halloween night

Two children were seriously injured after a shooting in north Raleigh on Halloween night, according to the city’s Police Department.

About 9:13 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Sumner Boulevard, off Old Wake Forest Road.

In addition to the two children shot, a third suffered non-life threatening wounds, police say.

The three victims were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Raleigh Police have not released additional information, including the age of the juveniles, a possible motive for the shooting, or, if the three children know each other.

One person involved was able to call police from the River Birch at Town Center Apartments on Torquay Crossing, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.