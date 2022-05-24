3 children struck by vehicle whose driver was kicked off their campus, police say

A man was arrested Monday in connection with incendiary devices found in his vehicle after it struck three elementary school children near their campus in Santa Ana, California, on Monday, police said.

The children, two girls ages 7 and 11 and a boy age 10, were stabilized at a hospital, authorities said. It wasn't clear whether they were intentionally struck, police said; staffers had removed the driver from their campus a short time earlier.

Four devices of unspecified purpose or potency were found in the vehicle driven by Jason Guzman, 26, whose place of residence was unknown, Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

When officers responded to the collision near Taft Elementary School in Santa Ana, Orange County's seat and its largest city, the man had a knife wound they believe was self-inflicted, she said.

When officers said they spotted one device, they called in a bomb squad, which found three more, police said in a statement.

The origin of the wound and the suspect's reasons for visiting the campus and allegedly having the devices remained mysteries Monday evening, Lopez said. "He doesn't seem to be from Santa Ana," she said.

The Santa Ana Unified School District sent a message telling parents the school was locked down until 11 a.m. after the collision and the device discovery, which was reported to fire officials at 8:23 a.m., Orange County Fire Capt. Sean Doran said.

The message, forwarded by the district's public relations staff, told parents the campus had been locked down "out of an abundance of caution after a trespasser entered the school without permission and was soon removed by school staff."

Authorities searched the campus for additional devices, which weren't found, according to police and the school district. Students were temporarily evacuated to the school's athletic fields during the sweep, district spokespeople said.

Police responding to the collision didn't know the driver had been on campus earlier, Lopez said.

He was being treated at a hospital for the knife wound as he remained under arrest in connection with the devices, she said.

Because the suspect was actively being treated, detectives have so far been unable to interview him, Lopez said.