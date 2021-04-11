3 children younger than 5 were found slain in a Los Angeles apartment and police have arrested their mother

Michelle Mark
·1 min read
LAPD police cruiser
An LAPD police cruiser is pictured on Mulholland Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Los Angeles police arrested a woman on suspicion of killing her three children.

  • The children, all under the age of 5, were found dead in an apartment complex Saturday.

  • Police said 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo was the "sole suspect."

Three children under the age of five were found slain in a San Fernando Valley apartment complex and police said their mother is the "sole suspect."

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo on Saturday afternoon. They said they received reports that Carrillo committed a carjacking and was driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck.

Initial reports said the children had been stabbed to death, but police later said they hadn't yet determined a cause of death or a motive for the killings.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the children were aged three, two, and six months. Their grandmother discovered their bodies and called the police early Saturday morning.

"These are the moments we carry throughout our career," Lt. Raul Joel told the newspaper. "It's hard to process that as a police officer."

Joel added that police had never before received any calls to the home.

