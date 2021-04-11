3 children younger than 5 were found slain in a Los Angeles apartment and police have arrested their mother

Eat This, Not That!

Jordana Brewster is the latest star to model one of the cotton candy colored bikinis from the Summersalt x Sara Foster collection, after Kate Hudson showed one off earlier this week. On Thursday, the Fast&Furious star slipped into a string bikini from the celeb-obsessed brand, revealing her perfectly toned figure. So how does the 40-year-old manage to keep herself fabulously fit? Here are 7 of her best health and wellness tips and tricks, along with the bikini photo from yesterday that proves they work. 1 She Makes Exercise a Priority Getty ImagesBrewster knows the importance of keeping up with her workouts. During a recent interview with Health, she revealed that she had been doing FaceTime workouts with her trainer Harley Pasternak and also making sure to get some sweat sessions in al fresco. "I also go on hikes, which is really nice. I need to get steps in," she said. "I need to be outside and breathing fresh air. I'm so lucky that I live in L.A., where I can do that, because otherwise I would go absolutely stir-crazy." She often posts photos of her workouts on Instagram, and they involve a lot of weights, squats, and ab exercises. You can see her lifting weights on Instagram, capturing it "Sunday Funday." 2 She Exercises First Thing in the Morning Brewster reveals that she is inspired by her mother's work ethic. "I get up at, like, 5:15 a.m. every morning to run. I like treadmills—it hurts my knees too much to run outside. [My mom] is still a member at [a gym]. She's in her mid-60s, and she works out. So I really got that from her, and I still defer to her," she told Health. 3 She Mixes Up Her Workouts Harley Pasternak (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Fitbit)"I work out six days a week," she once told Hollywood Life. "I like to change up my workout so I never get bored." In addition to her hikes and training sessions with Pasternak, she likes to get her move on. "Once a week, I take a class at Body by Simone"—this was before the pandemic. "I love dance classes and body sculpting classes. It's just fun to get in a room and dance and listen to good music." 4 She Tries Not to Count Calories @jordanabrewster / InstagramBrewster looks happy in this Instagram photo from yesterday—"Had to get it on so fast I left the tag on," she said of her bikini, tagging @sarafoster @summersalt. But she has admitted she hasn't always had a healthy relationship with her weight. "I am a control freak, so I went through phases where I was obsessed with the number on the scale and I didn't want to deviate. I was never anorexic, but I was definitely too controlled to be healthy," she told Health. "Now, I just try to think about modeling good behavior for my kids, who love treats. And, paying attention to if I am full or just eating mindlessly." 5 Moderation Is Key Shutterstock"It is all about balance and feeling comfortable in your skin," she told Health about her approach to wellness. "I think that sometimes you have to be shaken out of complacency to get back to wellness. Like, for example, I love sugar so much—I am a sugar junkie. Recently, Harley said to me, 'You need to figure this out.' I appreciated his bluntness because he was right. I would have Swedish Fish with my kids—and M&M's and Tootsie Rolls are my weakness. And I was often replacing lunch with frozen yogurt instead of actual food. Not great." 6 She Refuses to Drink Her Meals Some celebrities like to drink a meal, but not Brewster. "I hate smoothies, and I hate juices," she revealed to Health. "I like chewing. So I steam tons of vegetables and add avocado. And then I have soup with chicken or salmon for at least one of my meals. And then I'm getting all my vegetables in one meal, and I don't really have to worry about it after that. So it's about checking in and making sure you're living as balanced a life as possible." 7 She Eats "As Natural As Possible" Getty ImagesThe less chemicals, the better. "I try to eat as natural as possible, and I try to eat organic," she told Hollywood Life. "I also try to avoid processed food."