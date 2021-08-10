  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

3 Chinese think tanks blasted the US coronavirus response, after Bloomberg ranked the country top in its COVID Resilience Index in June

Vanessa Gu
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(L-R) President of Intellisia Institute Chen Dingding, executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies Wang Wen, Secretary-General of Taihe Institute Song Xiaofeng and assistant dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies Jia Jinjing attend the Seminar and Report Release Conference on &quot;America Ranked First&quot;?! The Truth about America&#39;s fight against COVID-19 on August 9, 2021 in Beijing, China.
(L-R) President of Intellisia Institute Chen Dingding, executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies Wang Wen, Secretary-General of Taihe Institute Song Xiaofeng and assistant dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies Jia Jinjing attend the Seminar and Report Release Conference on "America Ranked First"?! The Truth about America's fight against COVID-19 on August 9, 2021 in Beijing, China. Jiang Qiming/China News Service via Getty Images

Three Chinese think tanks published a report on how the US has faltered in its coronavirus pandemic response, calling the US a "failed country," a "country where the virus spreads," and a "suspected source of the outbreak."

The report "America Ranked First?!': The Truth about America's fight against Covid-19" was released on Monday. Three Chinese think tanks - Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, Taihe Institute, and Intellisia Institute - contributed to the report.

The institutions took issue with Bloomberg naming the US the best place to be during the pandemic in its COVID Resilience Index in June.

Bloomberg's COVID Resilience Index ranks 53 major economies each month on how they're handling the virus and the level of social and economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

In June, the US topped the list for its speedy vaccination rollout and the loosening of restrictions. But in July, the US fell from the top spot to fifth, as the Delta variant spread in the country.

"In the face of stark reality, some US media have rated the United States as the 'world's first' in its response to the pandemic," the report's authors said, adding "some US media are ignoring the basic fact that the US is number one in the world in terms of the number of cases and deaths from the pandemic."

The report mainly referenced US media - including The New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN - in its analysis of the country's response to the pandemic. It outlined ways the US had failed in the pandemic response, pointing to widening wealth disparity, systemic racism, and failures in gun control.

In addition, it called on the US to investigate the origins of COVID-19 "virus origin tracing terrorism." The authors said tracing the origin of the COVID-19 virus "puts the presumption of guilt against other countries," and is an attempt to manipulate "global public opinion.

The authors also reignited the theory that the COVID-19 virus may have emerged from a biological defense research center in Fort Detrick, Maryland. The lab was shuttered in August 2019 over safety concerns, reported The New York Times.

The authors asked: "What secrets are covered up that they are afraid of the world to know in Fort Detrick? What is the US government hiding?"

The lab became a key target as early as May 2020 as China spun its own lab leak theory to refute theories that the virus may have emerged from a Wuhan virology lab in central China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokespersons have repeatedly called for an investigation into the US lab. There was also a recent petition signed by 25 million Chinese internet users, calling for the World Health Organization to investigate, reported the Chinese tabloid the Global Times.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong leader supports retaliatory sanctions law

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed support Tuesday for legislation allowing retaliatory sanctions after the U.S. and other Western governments punished city officials over the ongoing crackdown on democracy activists. Lam said the anti-foreign sanctions law should be adopted in Hong Kong via local legislation, rather than imposed by Beijing, and that she has told the Chinese government about her views.

  • U.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out bullying in the South China Sea on Monday and warned the U.N. Security Council that a conflict "would have serious global consequences for security and for commerce," sparking a strong rebuke from China. The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters. "Conflict in the South China Sea, or in any ocean, would have serious global consequences for security, and for commerce," Blinken told a Security Council meeting on maritime security.

  • Chinese authorities planning stricter approach to COVID for next year's Beijing Winter Games

    Chinese authorities are planning COVID-19 mitigation measures for next year's Beijing Winter Games that are "expected to go far beyond those taken" in Tokyo, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The Tokyo Olympics ended Sunday with over 400 infections reported. While spectators were banned from the Games and other strict protocols were in place, "enforcement was haphazard, and news outlets found many violations," the Times notes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • China’s Covid-Zero Strategy Risks Leaving It Isolated for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- As most of the world learns to live with Covid-19, China is tethering itself to eliminating the virus over the long term -- an approach that risks leaving the world’s second-biggest economy isolated for years to come.China this month saw the contagious delta variant pop up in more than half of 31 provinces despite water-tight border controls, triggering yet another round of targeted lockdowns, travel curbs and mass testing across the country. While the outbreak is the most widespr

  • Chinese sleeper agents are trying to enter the UK through a scheme designed for Hong Kongers fleeing the city, report says

    Chinese spies are taking advantage of a visa program the UK introduced in response to China's national security law, The Times of London reported.

  • U.S. warned Brazil that Huawei would leave it 'high and dry' on 5G

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about Huawei equipment in Brazil's 5G telecoms network during his visit to the country last week, a White House official said on Monday, but Brazil made no promises about whether it would use products from the Chinese company. U.S. officials also pressed Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, on his efforts to call Brazilian election integrity into question and said the United States had confidence in Brazil's ability to carry out free elections, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, told reporters on a conference call.

  • Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border

    HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan (Reuters) - Soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan used new Russian firearms, flamethrowers and surface-to-air missile launchers in military drills which concluded on Tuesday just 20 km (12 miles) from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Moscow and its Central Asian ex-Soviet allies have held two separate sets of military exercises close to Afghanistan this month as Taliban militants overran much of the country's northern provinces directly adjacent to Central Asia. Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo told reporters at the training grounds the drills were being held with Afghanistan in mind.

  • North Korea vows stronger first-strike capabilities in response to U.S. exercises with South

    The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ripped South Korea for proceeding with military exercises with the United States she claimed are an invasion rehearsal and warned Tuesday that the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities.

  • Viktor Orbán censored a question Tucker Carlson asked about Xi Jinping, after the Fox host suggested Hungary was 'freer' than the US

    Orbán has friendly ties with Xi, and has downplayed China's human rights abuses. It's become a liability ahead of Hungary's 2022 elections.

  • 'Has the virus outsmarted them?' In China, questions loom around zero-tolerance Covid policy

    "Even if you can lock down all the regions in China, people might still die, and more might die due to hunger," a Yale University health economist says.

  • China is years ahead of other major countries in the development of its digital yuan, giving Beijing the chance to expand its influence: Chainalysis

    China is several years ahead of other major economies in its efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

  • Oxford University's Magnus on China’s Economic Risks

    Aug.09 -- George Magnus, Oxford University China Centre Research Associate, discusses China's growth and inflation. He speaks with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close."

  • Biden is trying to appease conservatives - not protecting public health - by keeping a Trump-era immigration policy in place during the pandemic, a Harvard expert argues

    Harvard's Jacqueline Bhabha spoke to Insider about President Biden's efforts to limit asylum cases during the pandemic, continuing a Trump-era policy.

  • China’s New Oil Giants Flourish in Xi’s Clean Energy Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s newest oil refiners are thriving by aligning themselves with President Xi Jinping’s vision, expanding even as their older rivals and several other private businesses have been reined in by Beijing.These newcomers have gained the moniker Teapot 2.0 in China, and are benefiting because they are fitting into Xi’s push for cleaner industries and greater energy efficiency.Still little known in international trading circles, companies like Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co. and Hengl

  • Australia flags democracies' trade swing from China to India

    Australian special envoy and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said a free trade agreement between his nation and India would signal the “democratic world’s tilt away from China.” Abbott visited New Delhi last week as Australia’s special trade envoy for India as the Australian government gives priority to sealing a bilateral trade deal. In an opinion piece likely to anger Beijing that that was published in The Australian newspaper on Monday, Abbott said the “answer to almost every question about China is India.”

  • EXCLUSIVE: Oakland robbery victims thank bystander who intervened

    A Good Samaritan who happened to be walking nearby sprang into action shortly after he heard the women screaming. In the video, you can see him fall to the ground as he is shot in the left armpit and right thigh.

  • 3,000 guests dine on runway of former Berlin airport

    3,000 guests ate, drank and danced at this 'Freedom dinner'hosted on an empty runway of the former Tegel airportLOCATION: Berlin, GermanyThe tables were arranged in big letters and spelled out 'Berlin loves you'The event is part of an advertising campaignto boost tourism in Berlin(SOUNDBITE) (German) FRANZISKA GIFFEY, CANDIDATE OF SPD FOR BERLIN MAYOR, SAYING:"Well, I can really feel Berlin here. Tonight we can see and feel the love of the Berliners for their old airport. But there is also a spirit of optimism and 'Berlin loves you' is a message to the world. It is about wanting to host people in our city again, to restart tourism, culture, gastronomy. And we want to support that. Politics must support that. Berlin is a metropolis and we want to host people from around the world."(SOUNDBITE) (German) MARTIN ECKNIG, MESSE BERLIN MANAGEMENT, SAYING:"If you sit at the table you cannot see what the tables spell out. Only from the sky. It is 'Berlin loves you'. That is a very simple message which is understood all over the world. And with which we want to show the world that Berlin is here and open for business. And do come and visit us."

  • Escape From Mogadishu review: An explosive blockbuster with a unifying message

    South and North Koreans in 1991 Somalia lock horns in a game of politics as the city is overrun by violent rebels.

  • S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's health minister apologised for COVID-19 vaccine shortages on Monday, saying U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc would deliver less than half its planned shipment this month due to production issues. Suffering a fourth wave of infections, South Korea has posted record numbers of new cases in recent weeks, while its inoculation campaign has been dogged by vaccine shortages and shipment delays. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Moderna had informed South Korea that it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses it had been due to ship in August.

  • Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

    In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company's biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry body which simulated a front-on driver's side collision, a test that's been widely used in the United States for around a decade. The crash-test video went viral, attracting millions of views and triggering a social media furore across China, where the German auto king's success is built on its reputation for superior quality and engineering.