3 churches to open as warming centers in Provo

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Several churches in Provo are gearing up to open as warming centers, but many have faced delays getting up and running.

One of those churches, the Provo Seventh Day Adventist Church, is scheduled to be up and running as a warming center on Thursday, Jan. 18.

“This is the place,” Chaplain Linda Walton said. “We’ve been working on this for quite a while.”

The Provo Seventh Day Adventist Church is one of three churches in Provo set to open as a warming center when temperatures drop to 15 degrees or colder.

Provo Deputy Mayor Isaac Paxman said the three churches will rotate responsibly, opening their doors one to two nights a week to “give people a place to go.” He said they have had to work their way through a list of requirements to make sure they can open.

“You do have to have certain things in place to meet fire code to have people sleeping there all night in a congregate setting,” he said. “We get that, so when we got that guidance, we’ve been working collaboratively to make that work.”

Walton said they are well-equipped as temperatures are dropping, with a washer and dryer, full kitchen, shower and pantry. She said with storms on the forecast, they’re prepared, not just for Provo, but for their Utah neighbors.

“There could be a problem in Salt Lake and they have to move everyone down here,” she said. “So, we’re ready to help ourselves but also our neighbors.”

The two other Provo churches confirmed to act as warming centers, according to Paxman, are the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ and the Genesis Project, with hopes to open up two more.

