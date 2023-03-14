3 cited after traffic stop and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
Mar. 14—Police cited Isaac Mariano Bonilla, 19, for drug paraphernalia and underage consumption, and Andrew Allen Belden, 20, for an EOD warrant after a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Broadway. A juvenile was also cited for underage drinking.

1 arrested for test refusal

Police arrested David Deluna, 45, for first-degree test refusal at 3:47 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 1501 Betha Larson Lane.

People reported hacked

Police received a report at 10:34 a.m. Monday of a computer that was reportedly hacked on the 200 block of Green Lea Lane. Banking information and other information was taken off of a computer.

Police received a report at 1:31 p.m. Monday of a driver's license that was reportedly compromised on the 400 block of Garden Road.

