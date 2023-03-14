3 cited after traffic stop and other reports

Mar. 14—Police cited Isaac Mariano Bonilla, 19, for drug paraphernalia and underage consumption, and Andrew Allen Belden, 20, for an EOD warrant after a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Broadway. A juvenile was also cited for underage drinking.

1 arrested for test refusal

Police arrested David Deluna, 45, for first-degree test refusal at 3:47 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 1501 Betha Larson Lane.

People reported hacked

Police received a report at 10:34 a.m. Monday of a computer that was reportedly hacked on the 200 block of Green Lea Lane. Banking information and other information was taken off of a computer.

Police received a report at 1:31 p.m. Monday of a driver's license that was reportedly compromised on the 400 block of Garden Road.