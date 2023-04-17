3 ‘classic’ trucks worth $150K stolen from Gwinnett Co. home

Police are investigating after a burglar stole three classic trucks from a Gwinnett County home

On March 21, a Gwinnett man in Hoschton reported three trucks were stolen from his house. He told officers that his 2022 Delta Tilt Trailer and three ‘classic’ trucks were taken. All three were Chevy trucks built between 1986 and 1990. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the trailer was found in Jackson County by the local sheriff.

Pictured: Not the actual vehicles but a representation of them.

The three stolen vehicles are still missing. The GCPD said the vehicles were:

A red 1986 K10 Chevy Silverado 4x4 short bed

A black 1987 R10 Chevy Silverado 2x4 short bed

A black 1990 C-1500 Chevy SS, 54 Litter Engine 2X4

The statement from police said the C-1500 was particularly rare, being only the 49th or 50th model made. The owner of the three stolen trucks told police the value of the trucks was a collective $150,000.

GCPD is asking for witnesses to come forward with any information that can help them with finding the vehicles. Those who want to leave information anonymously can call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS, or go online.

