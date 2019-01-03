3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in 2019

2018 was a year to forget for most stocks, as the S&P 500 finished the year in negative territory amid concerns about trade tensions, interest rates, and a slowdown in earnings growth. Yet one trio of high-growth cloud service companies -- Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) -- bucked the downward trend with big gains.

Adobe rallied nearly 30%, Veeva advanced about 60%, and Twilio surged a whopping 260%. Investors might be tempted to take profits after those big gains, but I think these three cloud computing stocks still have plenty of room to run in 2019. After all, the global market for cloud applications services could still grow from $73.6 billion in 2018 to $117.1 billion in 2021, according to Gartner.

A network of cloud computing connections. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Adobe Systems

Over the past few years, Adobe transformed its flagship applications -- including Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, and Acrobat -- from locally installed apps to cloud-based services. Those "Creative Cloud" services became the core growth engine from its digital media services division.

Adobe also expanded its enterprise services ecosystem with marketing and analytics tools, which were bundled into its digital experience unit. The company recently expanded that platform with its acquisitions of Magento and Marketo. Its gross margin dipped year over year last quarter as it integrated those businesses, but it continues to support its EPS growth with big buybacks.

Simply put, Adobe leverages its dominant position in creative software to tether professionals and enterprise customers to an ever-expanding ecosystem of cloud services. Demand for both types of services is surging, and analysts expect its revenue and non-GAAP earnings to rise 28% and 41%, respectively, this fiscal year, which ends in November 2019. Those are solid growth rates for a stock that trades at 29 times this year's earnings.

Twilio

Twilio's cloud service handles calls, text messages, videos, and other in-app communications features for mobile apps. Building those features from scratch was once a time-consuming and buggy process, but Twilio simplifies the process with a few lines of code that developers can integrate into their apps.

In other words, developers "outsource" those tasks to Twilio's cloud service so they can focus on the development of their core services. For example, Airbnb lets Twilio handle in-app messages on its platform so its developers can concentrate on its core short-term rental services.

Twilio's first-mover advantage and best-in-breed reputation give it an edge against smaller competitors, such as Vonage's Nexmo and Bandwidth. The bears once claimed that those rivals would derail Twilio's growth -- but its revenue growth is still accelerating, its ecosystem is expanding (both organically and inorganically), and it recently achieved non-GAAP profitability.