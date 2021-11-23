3 college students die in fiery crash with suspected impaired driver, Louisiana cops say

Three college students were killed in a fiery crash with a suspected impaired driver in Louisiana, officials said.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Joey Clement, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck north on Louisiana Highway 20 in Chackbay just after midnight Saturday, Nov. 20, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police. At one point, Clement crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an SUV, police said.

Both vehicles were “engulfed in flames” after the crash, police said.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV — 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Coss and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling — were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

They were first-year students at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Dufrene and Bowling were studying nursing, and Coss was studying allied health sciences, the school said in a statement to McClatchy News. All three were from Luling, Louisiana.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Michaila’s, Hali’s and Lily’s families, friends, loved ones and all who knew them,” the school wrote. “During this time of tremendous loss, we are reminded of the importance of community. There is no greater sadness for a university and its members than the loss of a student. It is even more difficult in the tragic loss of three.”

Aliana Ramirez, a close friend of the women killed, told local outlet WWL that the three had been celebrating Dufrene’s birthday. Ramirez said her friends were “so caring, so adventurous and so loved.”

“I feel lost without them, but I know they’re always here and I know I have to keep going for them because they didn’t get a chance to,” Ramirez said, according to WWL. “They got it taken away from them and that’s something no one should go through ever.”

The school said in its statement that it has “services to support the emotional well-being of our students, faculty and staff” and that those who need support should reach out to the school’s counseling center.

Story continues

Police said Clement, who was not seriously injured in the crash, showed “signs of impairment” and was arrested and charged with “DWI fourth offense.” Other charges are pending, police said.

“Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis,” police said. “This crash remains under investigation.”

No other information was released as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Police said that “over and over again, troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes.”

“Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers,” police said. “The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.”

22-year-old college student killed in possible road rage shooting, Illinois cops say

Grandma killed in hit-and-run while crossing street with grandkids, Georgia police say

Hit-and-run driver kills 20-year-old Georgia college student crossing street, cops say

Driver shot dead after fight with gunman, Georgia police say. A child was in the car