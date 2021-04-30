3 Colorado officers resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Three Colorado police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was shown being pushed to the ground and handcuffed on body camera footage have resigned, police said Friday.

    A fourth officer, Sgt. Philip Metzler, was also placed on administrative leave but was not among those who lost their jobs.

