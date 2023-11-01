3 colorful sculptures alongside 170 Freeway mowed down by driver
Three colorful sculptures placed alongside the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood have been severely damaged. (Nov. 1, 2023)
Three colorful sculptures placed alongside the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood have been severely damaged. (Nov. 1, 2023)
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny talk about their new film "What Happens Later," which only stars the two of them.
Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
To get approved for a personal loan, you need to understand common personal loan requirements, how to prequalify, and how to get a loan online.
Chicken baskets and beef tacos are fattening Yum! Brands' profits, but Pizza Hut is seeing slowing sales.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
The announcement marked a big increase from the 5 million users the company disclosed last spring.
LinkedIn is adding a new, AI-powered perk for its premium subscribers: a built-in job coach that uses AI and LinkedIn data to help job seekers find, research and apply for roles.
While there isn’t a new Formula E car this year, there was still plenty of action at the series' preseason test.
The stocks that drove the 2023 market rally aren't moving in unison anymore, which could prevent a rally in the major indexes to end the year.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
It has been a bit of a strange first half to the season.
Here’s a list of the best multi-device wireless chargers you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
In the first postseason start of his career, Jankowski delivered two timely hits in the Rangers' Game 4 victory over the Diamondbacks.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.