3 commissioners in a Southern Indiana county were arrested amid animal welfare investigation

Three commissioners of Warrick County have been arrested and are facing charges of false informing and official misconduct after an investigation into the county's animal control department and other lawsuits led to an internal investigation, the Courier & Press reported Thursday.

What does Indiana State Police allege the commissioners did?

According to a news release from ISP, all three commissioners alleged multiple things that ended up being false in the course of the animal control investigation, including that they had no prior knowledge of Barnes' nonprofit organization.

In an unrelated event in 2023, a swimming pool and multiple restaurants in Warrick County were closed after failing health inspections.

"Warrick County Commissioners allegedly instructed the health department to open the pool and restaurants," the news release from ISP states. "The owners of the pool and restaurants were allegedly friends and business associates of the commissioners."

According to the release from ISP, the health department supervisor was then terminated for allegedly not reopening the locations and for cooperating with an ISP investigation pertaining to misappropriated funds at the Warrick County animal shelter.

Who was arrested and what are the charges?

Terry Phillippe, Dan Saylor and Robert Johnson were all arrested Thursday afternoon. The decision to formally charge the three Republicans came weeks after the Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation into 55-year-old Danielle Barnes, who for years supervised Warrick County Animal Control in Boonville.

Phillippe also faces a perjury charge.

All three have since posted bail and been released. They turned themselves in to the Warrick County Jail at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

A sign taped to the Warrick County Animal Control Department's shelter in Boonville Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, reads, "DO NOT ENTER. INDIANA STATE POLICE. DO NOT ENTER."

What happened with those accused in the unlawful pet adoption scheme?

That investigation found that Barnes conspired with two other women to orchestrate an unlawful pet adoption scheme, among other offenses. Barnes and her two codefendants, Susan Broshears, 50, and Jamie Hubiak, 35, have all pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Barnes, who posted bond after her December arrest, is scheduled to appear in a Warrick County courtroom Friday for her initial hearing, according to court records. In December, the ISP filed an affidavit of probable cause to support charging Barnes with additional counts of theft and possession of a legend drug.

Broshears, arrested Friday and released from jail Monday after posting a cash bond, will appear in court for an initial hearing on Feb. 26, according to her case docket.

Hubiak, who police arrested Jan. 29, is also scheduled to appear in Warrick County Circuit Court on Friday for her initial hearing, public records state.

What does the Warrick County Commission's attorney say?

Last week, the Warrick County Commission's attorney, Todd Glass, sent an email to the Courier & Press in which he categorically denied any allegations of wrongdoing levied against Phillipe, Saylor and Johnson.

"The commissioners have done nothing to interfere in the ISP Investigation and fully support the work they are doing in their investigation," Glass wrote in the email Feb. 1.

The reporters with the Courier & Press are continuing to investigate this story, so more updates are to come.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Three Warrick County commissioners arrested amid pet adoption investigation