3 communication strategies for hybrid teams

As more companies adopt hybrid work, leaders face a new challenge: managing distributed teams. Effective internal and external communications from leaders and teammates can make a tremendous difference in a company’s ability to retain and attract talent.

Companies can utilize a combination of face-to-face communications and the right collaboration tools to make employees feel integrated, efficient, and balanced between work and life. Here are the top three tips to help leaders use effective communications to build a thriving hybrid working environment.

#1: Establish employer-employee expectations



One of the most challenging elements of hybrid work hasn’t been the physical distance between employees and their managers but the disconnect between their expectations for the process. A recent Techaisle survey found that although 50% of organizations offer continuous feedback or assessment to check employee expectations, 26% don’t yet have such a process. Without dedicated face time with their supervisors, remote workers can feel like their voices aren’t heard and their concerns are ignored in favor of their in-person colleagues. Try these tips to help:

Weekly versus bi-weekly one-on-ones enable individuals to connect more personally and get to know each other beyond running through current projects and to-do lists.

Establish office hours so remote workers don’t feel obligated to be online or available outside their regular schedule.

Encourage employees to build in focus time without distractions to finish a project without needing to respond to messages.

Honor employee communication boundaries within different time zones and during dedicated focus time will make team members feel respected.

#2: Build team connection and community



Unsurprisingly, remote work can lead to feelings of isolation. There’s an expectation of constant availability, but often these interactions lack the same depth experienced by in-office colleagues. One of workers’ top concerns is loneliness: 34% of employees are worried about it, versus 27% of employers. On the other hand, about 50% of managers and 40% of employees are highly concerned about maintaining company culture and team cohesion.

Time should be built for activities that strengthen the team—not merely focused work. A bit of unstructured togetherness can go far in increasing employee satisfaction and reducing feelings of burnout.

Once a virtual team meeting has officially ended, the host could leave the connection open for casual discussion, similar to how in-office colleagues might filter out of a conference room.

To combat loneliness and feelings of isolation, take daily walks and work from shared spaces like cafes or parks to get a change of scenery.

Blocking off a window of time between video meetings and identifying work that can be done from a laptop can also help facilitate change.

#3: Know when to gather or scatter



Hybrid work can maximize the advantages of both the office and remote work environments. Gallup found that 71% of hybrid employees felt they had improved work-life balance, and 67% thought they made more efficient use of their time than solely remote or in-person work. Companies must strategically set up processes, workflows, and schedules to reap the benefits of both settings.

In-person time is best for teamwork and creativity, as colleagues can easily gather to brainstorm, present ideas, and collaborate on projects. Schedule leisurely in-person events on days when a high percentage of the team will be in the office.

Projects that require deep focus and an ability for workers to achieve optimal personal flow are best-performed solo, as it eliminates the possibility of being interrupted with more frequency.

When in-office workers head home, they usually leave their jobs at their desks. Ensure at-home employees feel comfortable establishing boundaries by creating systems and cultures that empower employees to enforce them.

Consider the humble status alert. Workers can set their chat status to options like “in the office,” “in a meeting,” or “gone for the day” to let their colleagues know if they’re around to collaborate.

Provide asynchronous workspaces where teammates can work on projects at their own pace, calendar, and email integrations so they can figure out times to connect and secure file and screen sharing to refine ideas together.

Find hybrid work balance with the right communications tools



Hybrid work is the new baseline for businesses today, and many employees will not consider working for a company that doesn’t allow them to be flexible with their time. By taking full advantage of the right unified collaboration solutions, managers, employees, and colleagues can find the appropriate balance of communication no matter where they are. It can also help your business shift to a hybrid-first mindset so you can keep your employees happy (and loyal).





Daren Finney is SVP of global channel sales at Mitel.

