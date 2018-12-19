These 3 Companies Are Buying Back the Most Stock

A strong economy and tailwinds from tax reform have caused cash to swell on corporate balance sheets -- and that's led to increasingly larger share buybacks. In the third quarter of 2018, S&P 500 companies bought back a record $204 billion of their stock, up 58% year over year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

As a result, share repurchases by companies in the S&P 500 totaled $583.4 billion in the first nine months of 2018, putting buyback activity easily on track to eclipse the full-year record -- $589.1 billion spent on buybacks in 2007.

A woman sits in a chair as money falls down around her. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The 20 companies that bought back the most shares last quarter accounted for 54.3% of all S&P 500 buybacks, the highest since 59.8% in the first quarter of 2010. However, share repurchases were greatest for these three companies, all in the information technology sector:

Company Symbol June-Sept. 2018 12 months ending

Sept. 2018 Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) $21.162 billion $22.860 billion Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) $19.364 billion $75.265 billion Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) $10.346 billion $21.366 billion

Data source: S&P Dow Jones Indices.

1. Qualcomm -- $21.2 billion

After spending $1.1 billion from March through June, Qualcomm spent a staggering $21.2 billion on share repurchases between June and September. That's the third-highest quarterly spending on buybacks in S&P 500 history, and it brings Qualcomm's total buybacks to $44.2 billion over the past five years.

The chipmaker's buyback wasn't a surprise. Qualcomm announced a $30 billion repurchase plan earlier in the year, following the scuttling of its $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors by regulators. And in September, it said it spent $16 billion buying back shares from investment banks, including Bank of America and Citibank.

The chipmaker's sales were $5.8 billion in its fiscal Q4 ending Sept. 30, and it came into the current quarter with $8.9 billion remaining on its buyback authorization and $12.1 billion in cash. Since the company generates over $1.2 billion in adjusted net income per quarter, it has plenty of cash to support future buybacks, but I wouldn't expect its next authorization to be as big as this one was. Not including this fiscal year, it spent an average of $3.76 billion on repurchases per year since 2010.

The one wild card to watch, though, is Qualcomm's ongoing suit against Apple, claiming Apple owes royalties on sales of devices using its intellectual property. Depending on how this suit pans out, it could impact Qualcomm's future buyback activity.

2. Apple -- $19.4 billion

Apple repurchased $21.9 billion in stock from March through June, and it followed that up by buying $19.4 billion additional shares from June through September

It was the fifth-most ever spent by an S&P 500 company in a single quarter, and Apple now has the distinction of being responsible for seven of the eight biggest quarterly buybacks in S&P 500 history. Over the past five years, Apple has spent $224.2 billion on buybacks, including $75.2 billion in the 12 months ending September 2018.

Significant sales growth for its consumer electronics devices and high-margin services, including the App Store and iTunes, has financed all those repurchases. In its fiscal fourth quarter ending September, Apple reported that sales grew 20% year over year to $62.9 billion, including a record $10 billion in services sales.

In the 12 months ending September, sales totaled a staggering $265.6 billion, and Apple's healthy margins (gross margin was 38.3% last quarter) allowed it to deliver $59.5 billion in net income over the period. Apple is guiding for sales of at least $89 billion during the current quarter (fiscal Q1 2019), which includes the holiday shopping season, so it should have plenty of financial flexibility to continue returning money to investors in the coming year.