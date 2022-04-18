3 companies owned by Alex Jones file for bankruptcy, list Sandy Hook parents as creditors

Three companies owned by Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have filed for bankruptcy, listing as creditors the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary students who have successfully sued him for defamation in Texas and Connecticut.

As part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Jones paid $725,000 of his own money into a litigation settlement trust that now holds the assets of the three companies.

The trust is meant to pay damage awards to the families, according to the bankruptcy papers filed Sunday and Monday in Victoria federal court.

Another $2 million will be paid into the trust at a future date, the filings said, without listing the source of the money.

Judges in Travis County and Connecticut have found Jones liable for defamation and emotional distress after he and his InfoWars media company described the 2012 school shooting — which left 20 students and six adults dead in Newtown, Conn. — as a hoax. The judges found that Jones had damaged the parents' cases by improperly withholding information and documents needed to press their claims.

The first trial on how much Jones and his companies will have to pay in damages is set to begin next week in Austin. Lawyers for the families were unsure Monday how the bankruptcy filing may affect that trial and a second one set for June in Austin.

The bankruptcy filing did not involve Free Speech Systems, which is fully owned by Jones operates the InfoWars media company.

The companies seeking bankruptcy protection also were fully owned by Jones:

• InfoW Inc, which owns copyrights and domain names related to Infowars.com.

• IWHealth, which owns the cash flow from royalties under an agreement with Youngevity, whose dietary supplements and other products are sold on the InfoWars website.

• Prison Planet TV, which owns copyrights and domain names related to prisonplanet.tv.

Jones assigned the equity interest in all three companies to the litigation settlement trust before filing for bankruptcy, the court filing said.

InfoW and Prison Planet TV license intellectual property and domain names to Free Speech Systems, but the three companies do not produce or have control over the content of Infowars, the bankruptcy filing said.

Jones, Free Speech Systems and the three companies seeking bankruptcy protection have spent more than $10 million in legal fees and expenses on the Sandy Hook litigation, the filing said.

