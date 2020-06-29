3 Compelling Copper Stocks With at Least 40% Upside Potential

Investing in mining companies can be – quite literally – a gold mine. Metals are big business, and one of the mainstays of the industrial world. But that raises an important question: Which metal to invest in?

It’s tempting to stick with the old reliables, gold and silver, the original precious metals, among the earliest forms of money, and to this day still considered stable stores of value. All of that is true. But it doesn’t take into account the expense of exploration and mining. It can take a long time for a gold mine to start turning a profit.

There are other metals, however, not as rare as gold, or as high priced, but in some ways more valuable in the economy. Copper is typical of that lot. It has uses in jewelry and currency, or course; even today, a lot of our small change is minted with a high copper content. But it’s more important in industry. Everything wires depends on copper, which is the most cost-efficient electric conductor out there, and the most common metal used in the manufacture of electric wiring.

This makes copper mines almost as good as gold. Copper is more plentiful – it is sold by the pound, rather than the ounce – and its necessity ensures a ready market. And, the metal is rarely found in isolation. Copper miners routinely extract other metals from the mines, notably zinc, silver, and, yes, gold.

Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to pinpoint three Buy-rated copper mining stocks that have earned a thumbs up from members of the analyst community. Not to mention each boasts substantial upside potential of over 40%.

Western Copper Corporation (WRN)

Western Copper is the sole operator of the Casino project, a major copper and gold operation in Canada’s Yukon territory. The mine, which is currently in process of being opened, has an estimated lifetime of 22 to 25 years, and proven recoverable reserves of 4.5 billion pounds of copper an 8.9 million ounces of gold.

Casino is a major asset, and Western has used the mine’s potential to raise capital. Earlier this month, the company closed out a successful stock offering of 4 million common shares, which brought in $3.28 million.

Roth Capital analyst Jake Sekelsky sees potential in Casino, especially as a magnet for attracting business partners. The scope of the project, in his view, likely exceeds Western’s current capital – but the metals prices are going up. Sekelsky writes, “Casino is a large-scale copper-gold project that we believe could attract a joint-venture partner in a rising price environment. Given the scarcity of projects Casino's size and development stage, we believe a rising metals price environment may spark M&A activity…”

Western Copper is a penny stock – but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got upside potential. Sekelsky rates WRN a Buy and sets a $2.10 price target, suggestive of a 154% upside potential for the coming year. (To watch Sekelsky's track record, click here)

Western Copper has two recent analyst reviews, and both agree: this is a stock to buy, and one with high potential. The average price target is $1.95, implying a one-year upside of 136%. Shares are currently priced at 82 cents. (See WRN stock analysis on TipRanks)

Teck Resources, Ltd. (TECK)

Next up is Teck Resources, a major company with operations in Canada, the US, Peru, and Chile. The company mines copper, zinc, and gold, as well as metallurgical coal – a vital product in the production of steel. Teck’s diversified operations provide some insulation against market downturns in particular metals.