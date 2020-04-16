3 Compelling Penny Stocks With at Least 50% Upside Potential

Dark clouds are looming over Wall Street, and the storm only appears to be intensifying. The market was dealt another blow on Wednesday April 15, with all three of the major U.S. stock indexes sliding on grim economic data and disappointing earnings reports from banks.

According to a Commerce Department report, March saw retail sales fall sharply, 8.7% to be exact. This marked the largest one-month drop since 1992, when the department began tracking the metric. Manufacturing in the New York area also declined by its largest margin ever, reaching a historic low to exceed levels witnessed during the Great Depression. Add in lackluster first quarter figures from Bank of America and Citigroup, and you have a recipe for heightened investor concern.

Sure, the economic landscape appears gloomy, but if you look carefully, there’s a bright spot. COVID-19's worldwide rampage has slashed the price tags of some compelling names, providing attractive entry points.

As a result, risk-tolerant investors have penny stocks on the mind. At under $5 per share, you get more bang for your buck and even minor share price appreciation can reflect huge percentage gains. However, due diligence is important here as Wall Street pros remind investors the bargain price could be a sign that a particular name faces overwhelming headwinds.

Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to pinpoint three Buy-rated penny stocks that have earned a thumbs up from members of the analyst community. Not to mention each boasts substantial upside potential of over 50%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

AcelRx’s unique approach involves using a single-strength tablet in a distinct dosing unit to deliver drugs, which are designed to avoid the types of medication errors associated with injectable opioids. Shares have surged 53% in just the last month, but at $1.29 apiece, several analysts believe this stock is still undervalued.

Writing for H.C. Wainwright, five-star analyst Ed Arce cites its Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals acquisition as a major positive. He argues that the deal could help ACRX establish a hospital-based commercial drug portfolio as Tetraphase’s only commercially available product, XERAVA, achieved Q4 sales of $1.5 million. As this result reflects a 49% sequential gain, Arce thinks “the drug is on a sustainable growth trajectory.”

Arce doesn’t dispute the fact that there’s some concern surrounding Tetraphase’s financing risk and that its modest revenue and significant cost basis could signal a long path to profitability. “However, by combining DSUVIA and XERAVA net product sales under one streamlined cost structure, we believe the combined company may realize both revenue synergies (access to more areas across the hospital to promote both products) as well as more obvious cost synergies by removing duplication across operations, especially in sales and marketing,” he commented.

Arce added, “Further, in addition to the acquisition which is expected to close in 2Q20 (see financial details below), the companies have agreed to enter a co-promotion arrangement effective immediately. As such, the companies plan to eliminate about 40 sales positions immediately (roughly half from each company), which provides an immediate cost savings of $8 million annually, before additional efficiency benefits from the acquisition itself.”

To this end, Arce stayed with the bulls, reiterating a Buy recommendation. That being said, he did trim the price target from $9 to $7, but this still leaves room for 443% upside potential. (To watch Arce’s track record, click here)

All in all, the rest of the Street is on the same page. Receiving 3 Buys and 1 Hold over the last three months, ACRX earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $1.29, the average price target implies shares could soar 381% in the next twelve months. (See AcelRx stock analysis on TipRanks).