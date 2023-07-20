3 consecutive days that a child age 5 and under has been shot in Milwaukee, police say

In three consecutive days a child age 5 and younger has been shot, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

A 3-year-old girl was shot Wednesday at about 5:47 p.m. in the 5100 block of North 64th Street, according to police. She is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said. A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody and police said they seek a 32-year-old man regarding the incident. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is expected to review charges in the coming days.

Two 5-year-old girls were shot in separate incidents earlier this week. They are both expected to survive, police said.

On Tuesday, a 5-year-old girl was shot and as of Tuesday police said the girl was in stable condition. According to police, the shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of North 41st Street. Police do not have anyone in custody.

On Monday, around 11:45 a.m., a 5-year-old girl was shot on the 9000 block of North 85th Street and was sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in connection to the shooting and police said the District Attorney's Office will review charges in the coming days.

Children increasingly in the gun's crosshairs

Children continue to be caught in gunfire at increased levels in recent years, including a span in June when seven children were shot over a four-day span. This year, 12 children have died in homicides in Milwaukee, including 11 shootings.

From 2016 to 2019, no more than 10 children 17 and younger died by homicide in Milwaukee, but 20 or more have been killed in each of the three years since then, according to police and the city's Homicide Review Commission. Last year, 27 children died in homicides.

Firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes in 2020 as the leading cause of death for young people in the U.S., defined as persons 1 to 19 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Criminologists and local officials have pointed toward a range of possible causes, including increased gun carrying and lingering effects of the pandemic, which may have had a larger impact on children.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has long stated a need for stricter gun control laws, and recently said that he would attempt to persuade Republican state lawmakers to pass legislation.

Gun restrictions have been a non-starter with state Republicans for years, and have repeatedly advocated for loosening gun laws in the state.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos looks on as Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on April 27.

Johnson believes he is in a better position now to advocate for the legislation after working with the state Legislature on a local government funding deal, signed by Gov. Tony Evers in June.

