3 Costly Tax Mistakes to Avoid

Tax season is set to begin, and while you've probably seen tons of articles about tax deductions and tips to help you file your return and maximize your refund, it's also a good time to discuss what not to do.

For example, what happens if the filing deadline approaches and you discover that you'll owe the IRS money you can't afford to pay? There's a right and a wrong way to deal with that, so here's what you need to know about it -- as well as two other common situations Americans find themselves in.

Not enough withholding or failure to make estimated payments

This is likely to be a major issue as tax season gets underway in the next few weeks. Thanks to the numerous changes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to the U.S. tax code starting with the 2018 tax year, reports have started to indicate that many people may not have had enough withheld from their paychecks this year.

Underpayment is also a common problem among self-employed individuals, who are generally required to make quarterly estimated tax payments throughout the year. This is especially true for those whose incomes fluctuate significantly from year to year. For instance, if you earn $50,000 one year and withhold the following year's taxes based on that income, then end up earning $100,000, you'll likely find that you've dramatically underpaid your taxes.

Unfortunately, if you didn't have enough withheld from your paychecks in 2018, it's too late to rectify the situation. Fortunately, the IRS is giving a little relief to taxpayers for 2018 to help compensate for the uncertainty surrounding tax reform. Now, an underpayment penalty won't kick in as long as taxpayers pay at least 85% (typically 90%) of their tax due in the form of estimated payments and withholding throughout the year. Even so, it's a smart idea to make sure in this and future years that your withholding covers the lion's share of your tax burden.

Missing the deadline to file

Let me be 100% clear about this. Under no circumstances should you fail to file your taxes on time. Even if you can't pay, you need to get your tax return in by April 15, or by Oct. 15 if you filed an extension.

Here's why. The penalty for underpayment of tax is certainly significant. You'll be charged a penalty of 0.5% per month or partial month that your tax remains unpaid. Plus, you'll pay interest on the unpaid amount at the current rate (6% annually as of this writing). To put some numbers behind this, if you owe the IRS $5,000 and pay it three months late, you can expect interest and penalties of about $150.

However, the penalty for failing to file your taxes is much worse -- 10 times worse, to be exact. Instead of 0.5%, you'll be charged 5% of the unpaid balance for each month or partial month past the tax deadline if you don't file. If you owe the IRS $5,000 and don't file your tax return until three months past the deadline, you can expect a total of about $825 in interest and penalties.

So, in this situation, if you simply filed your tax return on time and waited three months to pay, you would have saved yourself about $675.

Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that despite its reputation, the IRS truly is great about working with people who make an effort to pay their taxes but come up a little short. For example, the IRS makes it very easy to set up an installment agreement allowing you to pay your taxes over a period of as many as 72 months. In other words, a seemingly insurmountable $5,000 tax debt can become a monthly payment of less than $70.