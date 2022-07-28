3-county chase ends with 20-year sentence for driver

Jul. 28—A man who led police on a high-speed chase through three counties will spend a long time in jail.

27th Circuit Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele announced on Tuesday that Darius Allen, 32, of Louisville, was sentenced to serve 20 years for the chase and drug possession.

The press release from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office states that Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Michael Pratt prosecuted the case. Allen was convicted on first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender by a Laurel jury on July 12 and sentenced on Tuesday, July 26.

Allen also had charges added from Jefferson County for shooting into a house where 13 people were present inside, resulting in another high-speed chase. Allen was facing charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and is awaiting trial on that incident. He has prior convictions of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance on two separate occasions, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen came under the eye of the law when he failed to stop for Kentucky State Police officers at the south Berea exit on Interstate 75 on July 21, 2020. That resulted in a chase along construction zones through Madison and Rockcastle counties and into Laurel County.

The press release states that Allen drove through at least two construction zones that were being used by other drivers, sometimes reaching speeds of 130 mph.

Initial attempts to disable Allen's vehicle were unsuccessful but with the cooperation of Kentucky State Police in London and Laurel County Sheriff's Office, spikes were used to disable the vehicle. Allen lost control of his vehicle along I-75 in London near Saint Joseph Hospital, but still attempted to run from police — fleeing on foot and running into oncoming traffic. He was taken into custody by Officer Briston Smith with the Kentucky State Police and Sheriff John Root.

A search of Allen's vehicle led to the discovery of 33 grams of methamphetamine and over $1,500 in cash.