Do all 3 COVID vaccines offer similar protection? Here’s what the data say

Katie Camero
·4 min read

In a matter of days, health care workers in the U.S. will begin administering the nation’s third COVID-19 vaccine — one from Johnson & Johnson — in a major boost to vaccination efforts that will more quickly save lives.

Clinical trials showed the vaccine was overall 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in the lab as early as 14 days after getting jabbed. Specifically in the U.S., efficacy jumped to 72%.

While federal health officials have deemed the shot safe and effective, some vaccine prospects worry it’s not as protective as those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which demonstrated 95% and 94.1% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes.

However, experts say there’s no need to worry because the prevention of coronavirus-related hospitalization and death is most important, and all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines offer absolute protection against it.

“The vaccines were all 100% effective in the vaccine trials in stopping hospitalizations and death. Waiting for a more effective vaccine is actually the worst thing you can do to lower your risk of getting severely ill and dying of COVID-19,” a group of six infectious diseases and vaccine experts who are all members of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board, wrote in an opinion piece for USA Today.

“The vaccine efficacy rates vary only with respect to mild forms of COVID-19 illness. When it comes to the measures that really matter — hospitalizations and death — they are all functionally the same,” they continued.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s chief medical adviser, also said he’d take the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because it’s “virtually 100% protective against hospitalizations and death.”

“There’s a lot of different ways to try and do comparisons,” Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC Monday. “But when you really look at what’s the objective here, keeping people out of the hospital, keeping people from dying, we believe this is an incredibly important tool to be added — to health care systems let alone for patients around the world.”

Reports of deaths in the three COVID-19 vaccine trials

All three coronavirus shots prevented COVID-19-related deaths in those who received the vaccines during clinical trials.

As of Feb. 5, the Johnson & Johnson trial reported 25 deaths — 20 among those who received a placebo shot and five among vaccine recipients. Deaths in the vaccine group were not related to COVID-19 and were not caused by the vaccine itself, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration review found.

A total of six people died during the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, two of whom got the shot. The deaths were not related to COVID-19 or the vaccine, officials say, and represent causes of death that occur in the general population at a similar rate, the FDA added.

One of the individuals died of cardiac arrest and the other of arteriosclerosis, which is the thickening and hardening of arterial walls. Both of them were over 55 years old.

During the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial, six of the 13 people who died received the shot, all due to reasons not related to COVID-19.

Reports of severe disease, hospitalizations in the three COVID-19 vaccine trials

No one who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines became hospitalized.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also prevented hospitalization in vaccine recipients, besides two who were over 60 years old with comorbidities (obesity and hypertension) at least 14 days after getting their single dose. No one who got the vaccine was hospitalized after a month, when the body has received maximum protection against COVID-19.

All three vaccines also offer protection against severe COVID-19, defined by needing mechanical ventilation or being admitted to an intensive care unit. However, some people can still get sick with symptoms. That’s because the shots don’t offer full protection against coronavirus infection, which is different from developing the disease it causes.

Emerging data show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are playing some role in preventing both asymptomatic and symptomatic infections and transmission, although ongoing studies are attempting to understand this relationship more clearly.

That’s why health experts say it’s important to continue wearing masks, avoiding crowds, washing your hands, and staying at least six feet away from others.

    The U.S. now has three COVID-19 vaccines, and public health officials are quick — and careful — to say there’s no bad option. But their effectiveness, manufacturing and distribution vary.Why it matters: Any of the authorized vaccines are much better than no vaccine, especially for people at high risk of severe coronavirus infections. But their differences may fuel perceptions of inequity, and raise legitimate questions about the best way to use each one. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Under the threat of new variants, vaccinating as many people as fast as possible is key to controlling the outbreak in the U.S. Public health experts are generally united in saying that Americans should get whichever vaccine they are offered first.All three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. — from Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson — registered a very high efficacy in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.“The efficacy against severe disease [is] greater than 85%, and there have been no hospitalization or deaths in multiple countries, even in countries that have the variants,” NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said of the Johnson & Johnson shot this weekend on ABC’s “This Week.” “Be careful when you try to parse this percent versus that.”It is difficult to compare the vaccines head-to-head based on existing clinical trial data, but there are key differences.The most obvious is the dosing. J&J requires only one shot, although a second booster dose is being tested. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require two doses, a few weeks apart. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have, so far, been more effective than the J&J vaccine in clinical trials at preventing any symptomatic disease. Some experts quickly point out that the vaccines weren’t compared directly against one another, so the differences may be on paper only.But on paper, those differences appear significant: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer protection of more than 90%, while J&J’s efficacy against symptomatic disease is 66%. On the other hand, some people may prefer J&J’s one-and-done approach. It appears to offer protection against a variant that originated in South Africa. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines appear to be less effective against this variant, though it is unclear how much less effective and the companies are studying it.J&J is also cheaper and easier to ship than the other two shots.Yes, but: Whether the vaccines are equally as good or not, the efficacy numbers are already fueling the perception of a two-tiered vaccine system, the Washington Post reports.“J&J is going to be a challenge for all of us,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told WaPo in an interview.And if the J&J vaccine is heavily used in communities of color, which have already borne the brunt of the pandemic, trust could be further eroded.“If we end up with a hierarchy that says all rich White people get Pfizer, and all poor Black people get J&J, that would be a problem,” Helene Gayle, president and chief executive of the Chicago Community Trust, told the Post.What they’re saying: “The whole thing is awkward. Everyone is treading on eggshells, because we want to get the right message across,” said John Moore, a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Cornell University. “The nuances are very hard because we don’t have concrete answers to every question.”In an ideal world, it may make sense to give the J&J vaccine to younger people, he said, because that would potentially lower the risk of resistant variants emerging. “The problem is, we don’t really have the luxury of time or of doing all the clinical trials you’d like to see done.”What we’re watching: "Trying to convince people that the vaccines are all equal isn’t going to work. People are making claims that go beyond the solid data we have, and that’s a risky proposition. We’re going to see the differences in rates of adverse events, for example, pretty quickly for ourselves once we know lots of people getting vaccinated," clinical-trial expert Hilda Bastian told Vox."Especially when the fear of major outbreaks subsides — prematurely — and we’re trying to get younger people to accept vaccination, adverse reactions are going to matter to people."The bottom line: “The worst option is no vaccine. And in the end, any of these approved vaccines is better than no vaccine, and that’s absolutely solid,” Moore said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    While many Americans are celebrating the recent drop in COVID-19 cases, experts continue to warn that things will very likely take a turn for the worse very soon. Why? The new, more transmissible variants are quickly spreading across the country and will soon become the dominant strains of the virus. In a new interview with MSNBC, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm, Ph.D., MPH makes a startling prediction of what to expect in the next few weeks. Read on to hear what he has to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. The Expert Warned That the Variants May Result in a New SurgeDr. Osterholm started by explaining why it is so crucial for anyone who can get the COVID-19 vaccine to do so. “We need to vaccinate the world and remember that the variants that we're so concerned about these mutated viruses, even if we vaccinate all of high-income country people, there’s still going to be billions of people left in the low and middle income countries that won't be vaccinated,” he pointed out. “And when they're infected, that's where we're going to see the development of these new variants, which could in fact seriously alter the impact that our vaccines have. So we have a strategic as well as humanitarian need to vaccinate the world. And so every time we see new additional capacity to make vaccines, that's really good news.”He continued to explain why the new variants are so concerning to him, specifically B117, as it was “at 1 or 2 percent of all the isolates are the viruses found in early January” and “today it's in a number of areas, 20 to 30% of all the viruses found in people,” he revealed. “When you look at what happened in Europe, in the Middle East, once that number crossed about 50%, the case surge began.”He predicts this will occur domestically sooner rather than later. “I think we're about two, two and a half weeks away from seeing that happen here in the United States,” he stated. And, while many people believe things are headed in the right direction, “we are actually going exactly the opposite way of what we should be,” he maintains, likening the current situation to “getting really good at pumping the brakes after we wrapped the car around the tree.” “What we're doing is we're giving us a new virus or expansion or spread all the opportunities that it needs to actually spread to many, many more people in this country,” he continued. “We're opening up everything—and I understand why—people see the case numbers coming down. But this is like a hurricane that has been coming at us for the past weeks. Now it's still 150 miles off shore, but it's going to make shore and soon.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to Stay Safe Now, According to the ExpertThe challenge at this point is, “getting people to take the measures now, before the virus gets here,” he said. “If you look at what happened in Europe, those countries have been in lockdown, complete lockdown, for almost a month and a half, just to try to control this particular virus variant. We're going to find ourselves in a very similar situation in the weeks ahead.”So follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

    There's one thing you should avoid doing on the day you get your COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control&Prevention says: Leaving the vaccination site without waiting 15 to 30 minutes after your shot. This is necessary to see whether you have an immediate allergic reaction to the vaccine. If you do, medical personnel at the vaccination site can treat it and call for emergency care. Read on to find out why—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Allergic reactions uncommon but stay just in caseEveryone should wait at the site 15 minutes after their shot, the CDC says. If you have a history of severe allergic reactions or an immediate allergic reaction to a vaccine, you should wait half an hour. Severe allergic reactions to the vaccine can include anaphylaxis (a swelling of the mouth and throat) that can be life-threatening. Thankfully, severe reactions are extremely rare. In the United States through Jan. 24, there were 50 reported cases of anaphylaxis among 9,943,247 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That works out to 5 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses administered. For the Moderna vaccine, there were 21 reported cases of anaphylaxis out of 7,581,429 doses—2.8 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses.Some people might experience a non-severe allergic reaction to the shot, which the CDC defines as an allergic reaction that doesn't require medical attention. "CDC has also learned of reports that some people have experienced non-severe allergic reactions within 4 hours after getting vaccinated (known as immediate allergic reactions), such as hives, swelling, and wheezing (respiratory distress)," the agency says. People who have severe or non-severe allergic reactions to the vaccine should avoid getting a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shots. (The newly approved Johnson&Johnson vaccine is just one dose.) An allergic reaction is different than "COVID arm," a red, itchy, swollen, or painful rash at the site of the shot. It can begin a few days to more than a week after the initial vaccination, the CDC says. If it's itchy or painful, you can take an antihistamine or an over-the-counter pain reliever. COVID arm shouldn't prevent you from getting your second dose. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

