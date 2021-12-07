One dead, 2 in critical condition after Monday shooting in Newburg, Louisville police say

A triple shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Monday evening left one man dead and two others in "critical condition," Louisville Metro Police said.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road about 6:40 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Three men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. On Tuesday morning, Ruoff confirmed one of the men died from his injuries.

LMPD is now investigating the shooting as a homicide investigation, Ruoff said, and no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD or utilize the department's online tip form at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563#.

Krista Johnson contributed to this report.

